Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake

DENNIS R SHARKEY, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

CHESTER SHEPHEARD, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000.

 

STEPHEN C SKEEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud, Identity Theft, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $5000, $5,000.

 

DEWONA J TUCKER, 36, of Durant, Seatbelt Violation, Contempt of Court, KPD.  Bond $80, $0.

 

IRMARIS VELAQUEZ, 31, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO.  Bond $3,000, $1,000.

 

BRALYN WILDER, 18, of Carthage, Felony Identity Theft, Forgery, CPD.  Bond $5,000, $500.

 

BRITTANY J WILLIAMS, 30, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A.

 

TRESCYLIA WILLIS, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Open Container, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $389.25, $418.

 

KATHERINE WILSON, 32, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Open Container, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $418, $218, $389.25, $418, N/A.

 

CLEARANCE WINDOM, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

LATASHA WINTERS, 36, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

