Important: Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi State Fair Updates

From The Desk of Commissioner Gipson

“Mississippi State Fair Update: Due to the threat of inclement weather, we are making some adjustments to the Mississippi State Fair schedule. Tonight, Friday October 9th, all gates into the Fair will close at 10 p.m., and the Midway will close at 11:00 p.m. Tomorrow, Saturday October 10th, gates to the Fair will reopen at 12:00 Noon. All livestock shows will continue as planned on Saturday. During this time, and until the storm passes, the Coliseum is open as a place of refuge for our guests and visitors on the Fairgrounds.”