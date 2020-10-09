Important: Commissioner Gipson on Weather and Fair Updates

From The Desk of Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson

This morning I ask you continue to join me in praying that the impact of Delta will be minimized and that many lives and homes will be preserved. At this time it appears most of the impact will be felt over the Friday night hours. We continue to monitor the situation and will be making decisions today about adjusting the hours of the State Fair rides Friday night into Saturday. Our livestock families start rolling in today, and the State Fair Livestock Shows will go on! As an extra precaution we are opening the Coliseum as a safe place for livestock families and overnight campers to shelter if needed. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

