Important: Mayor Vivian’s Official Response to McMillan Park Sanitization

Questions were asked throughout the day regarding the closing and reopening of McMillan Park following a sanitization process. Carthage Mayor Mary Ann Vivians has released the following announcement. “Due to the possible spread of the Coronavirus at McMillan Park last Saturday, the park was shut down and sanitized. We encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wash hands on a regular basis and wear a face covering. It is important to protect yourself and others.” **As of late today the park has been completely sanitized and reopened to the public. A ball tournament is on the schedule this weekend.