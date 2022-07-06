In Leake County Today: Domestic Disturbances, Suspicious Activity, and Pointing a Gun..

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

7:46 a.m. – Carthage Police received calls asking for a welfare check for a man that was standing in the ditch on Old Canton Road.

8:42 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle sitting on private property on HWY 35 South near the Exxon gas station.

8:44 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on HWY 35 South near the Twin City area regarding a domestic disturbance that occurred there.

12:02 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Hayes Street regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

1:02 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a man pointed a gun at someone while they were traveling on Hayes Street.