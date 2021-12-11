In Philadelphia Today – Cruise In & Toy Drive…psst! Santa will be there!!

The Motors 4 Toys Cruise-In & Toy Drive is happening TODAY in Philadelphia from 9 am – 12 pm at West Philadelphia Baptist Church! The Church is located at 256 Gum Street in Philadelphia.

Santa (pictured below) has decided to drop by at the Cruise-In Come out with the family and let your children see Santa, tell him what they want for Christmas, and get a picture with the jolly fellow!

Bring toy donations for needy children in the Philadelphia community to the church and make a child’s Christmas morning brighter! Please donate new toys in their original packaging.

Show your vehicles at the cruise-in while also spreading some Christmas cheer! There will be a car, truck, and motorcycle ride leaving from West Philadelphia Baptist Church at 10 am. The ride will travel through the city with a police escort.

Bring the family out to bless a child by donating today. Bring a toy, see some cool rides, and meet Santa!