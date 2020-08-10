3 Inmates Died This Weekend, Autopsies to Follow

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says three inmates from three different prisons have died after being hospitalized. The department said in a news release late Saturday that autopsies will be done, and no foul play is suspected. One death happened Friday at a hospital in Rankin County. One happened Saturday at the Parchman prison hospital. The other happened Saturday in George County. At least 59 Mississippi inmates have died since late December, and the state prison system is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. AP)