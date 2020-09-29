Inmate Serving For Armed Robbery Convictions In Scott and Rankin County Dies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A company that operates the East Mississippi Correctional Facility says a 51-year-old inmate from that prison has died in a Jackson hospital. Otis C. Taylor was being treated for an undisclosed illness at St. Dominic Hospital and died there Friday. That’s according to a statement Monday from Management & Training Corporation. It says no foul play was suspected and an autopsy will be done. Taylor was serving a 15-year sentence for convictions on armed robbery in Scott County and robbery in Rankin County. Taylor was at least the 80th inmate to die in Mississippi prisons since late December. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the state’s prisons.