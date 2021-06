Leake County Deputies received a bit of a strange call around 12 p.m. today. A resident of Atkins Rd. wanted an intruder arrested. That’s not what was so odd about the call. The homeowner told the dispatchers that his home had been broken into and that the intruder was found sleeping inside. The homeowner also let them know that he and the intruder would be waiting on the front porch for authorities to arrive. I guess the person that broke in was just too tired to run.