Investigation into body found in Neshoba County pond continues

Authorities in Neshoba County aren’t releasing additional information on a murder investigation involving a body that was found at the bottom of a pond.

The body was recovered in a pond off Road 488 in the House community. Authorities have arrested five people in connection with the case, but those names are not being released yet, pending autopsy results and a positive identification of the body. District Attorney Steven Kilgore said a case this big is uncommon for Neshoba County.

“It’s not often in a murder case five people are charged, maybe one a year district wide. Not all those charges in this case are murder. I can’t say enough about what a great job the sheriff’s office has done so far in this case,” said Kilgore.

This is an ongoing investigation.