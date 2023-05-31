Investigators Still Looking for Trail Ride Shooter

An investigation continues in Leake County after a shooting during a trail ride last weekend.

“It was some type of argument,” says Sheriff Randy Atkinson. “Somebody pulled out a weapon and shot. One person was shot in the lower leg was my understanding. And he was transported by private vehicle to Leake Baptist where he was transferred on to Jackson.”

The sheriff says he was told the victim was released from the hospital Tuesday. Atkinson says, with a large crowd on hand for that trail ride… “It could have been a whole lot worse with that many people in that small of an area.”

Investigators are still trying to identify the shooter. “We’re getting witnesses calling in and getting information, trying to gather information to find out who the shooter was,” the sheriff says.

It happened Saturday night near the Scott County line between Lena and Ludlow.