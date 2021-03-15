Isolated Severe Storms Possible

Isolated severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size are possible across east Mississippi including Neshoba County and Philadelphia in our area. Timing of this storm is early Monday evening into Monday night. Remaining areas of Central Mississippi including Leake county in our area, can expect some rainfall. A more significant category 3 storm is expected to impact Central Mississippi on Wednesday into Wednesday evening. This Wednesday storm could possibly include tornadoes, golf sized hail and wind gusts. We will keep you updated with the latest from the National Weather service as this storm evolves.