Carthage Fire Department received a call at approximately 2:45 p.m. from a concerned citizen reporting a building on fire on Highway 35 North across from Fortune Mart. The building has a wood burning heater with a smokestack and it turns out (thankfully) the individual was just seeing the smoke from that.

3:04 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Highway 25 North near Casey Circle. No injuries were reported.