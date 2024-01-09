It wasn’t his to burn – Leake County man arrested for burglary

Bruce Chambers was recently arrested and charged with Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling House. Chambers is said to have broken into his sister’s home while she was away at a medical center after a fall she recently suffered.
The break-in was discovered when a fire was reported at Chambers’ sister’s residence. Deputies arrived to find a very large pile of what appeared to be household items that had been burned in the yard of the residence.
Chambers is said to have admitted to entering the residence and says that he went to clean up. Chambers did not have permission or authority to be on the property.
Charges were filed against Mr. Bruce Chambers and he was arrested and booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility. Chambers has since posted bond and is expected to appear in court in February.
G.S.January 9, 2024 at 10:40 am
Live and learn. 85 years old. Who would have thought someone that old would do something like that. He must have some Dementia, and it was his sister’s house and she pressed charges on him. They must not get along. He might want to see a doctor, he may have Dementia and thought he was suppose to clean the house. I wouldn’t go so far as to press charges against your brother.
no nameJanuary 9, 2024 at 12:34 pm
You would just have to know him to know exactly why he hasn’t lived and learned.
bruce chambersJanuary 11, 2024 at 1:11 pm
When I got in my sister house when she was in the hospital in Carthage, MS I had not been able to go in my sister house since 2016 when I did go in it, I could not believe the condition she was living in, the garbage was knee deep rat infested and feces on the furniture mainly the couch she sat on. Her neighbor has been so called looking after since 2016 He had the responsibility under the undue influence laws of the state of Mississippi to report her living conditions to the DHS. He has assisted in allowing for her to continue to live like that condition because he is expecting to get her land and estate. Since he has checked her out of the hospital he has her living in his house. She has excuted a will to him and his wife and also deeded him 22 arces of land that has a value of 300,000 dollars.