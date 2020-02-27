The Philadelphia Neshoba County Arts Council presents the Disney Classic “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” live on stage at the Philadelphia High Auditorium TONIGHT thru Sunday. Advanced Tickets at the Depot or at the door.
Tonight Feb 27 7p, Friday Feb 28 7p, Saturday Feb 29 2p + 7p, and Sunday March 1 2p
It’s Opening Night for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
