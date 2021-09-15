Home » Attala » It’s Still With Us: Nicholas Brings More Rain

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–It’s not heavy rain or flooding, but Nicholas, now a tropical depression, is still bringing rain to central Mississippi. It’s expected to stick around, at least through Thursday.

“Nicholas is gonna make a real slow eastward track,” said forecaster Eric Carpenter, with the National Weather Service.

The storm has caused flooding in Texas and Louisiana and even in south Mississippi. But, the main body of it is staying far enough south to keep the rain lighter here.

“It’ll continue to weaken and become just a remnant low by the time we get to Thursday,” said Carpenter.

Even so, that keeps rain chances with us until it moves out.

