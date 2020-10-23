Jewelry Just 4 Fun Celebrates the Big 20

Jewelry Just 4 Fun is celebrating 20 years in business. The women and children’s boutique carries clothing, jewelry and unique items. Started on a wish and a dream 20 years ago Lacey Commer and her mother Lisa launched the boutique behind the old J.C. Penney. And they are still going strong, now located at 440 East Beacon St. in Philadelphia and open 6 days a week.

https://www.facebook.com/jewelryjust4fun

Jewelry Just 4 Fun Celebrates 20

440 East Beacon St, Philadelphia, MS (601) 656-8928

Monday- Friday 9:30-5:30 Saturday 9:30-2:00pm