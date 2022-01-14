JGamblin Bridal, formerly Faulkenbery’s Bridal Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The formal wear store you may know as Faulkenberys has taken on a new name, JGamblin Bridal. Newly retired local school teacher, Brandy Stokes recently became the proud owner of the store and has chosen to honor her family in re-naming it. The store name comes from Stokes’ late son, Jeb Gamblin Stuart.

JGamblin Bridal had its official ribbon cutting ceremony today and several people came to show their support. JGamblin Bridal showcases formal wear for every occasion including bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, suits, tuxedos, pageant dresses in children’s and adult’s sizes, and much more!

The store has recently been beautifully renovated and now has a space for brides and bridal parties to get ready for their special day. They also offer access to gorgeous backgrounds for photos to commemorate your experience.

Tanner Allen was among the crowd at JGamblin’s today. Tanner plays baseball for Mississippi State University and was voted SEC’s Player of the Year for 2021. He was also named the best college baseball player in the state of Mississippi and was awarded the Ferriss Trophy.

What does this have to do with a bridal store ribbon cutting ceremony? Brandy Stokes’ son, Jeb, was a diehard MSU fan and dreamed of playing baseball there. He sadly passed away in a car accident when he was in high school, so he never got the chance. Tanner Allen now wears a bracelet to honor Jeb. Tanner signed autographs at the ceremony today.

Stokes says ” We look forward to serving our community with the best customer service and best bridal experience for all of our future customers”. Congratulations to JGamblin Bridal on their successful ribbon cutting ceremony!