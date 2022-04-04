Jimmie Rogers Music Festival Returns April 7th through April 15th

B-MO in the MO’rning – The longest running music festival in the world returns to Meridian April 7th through April 15th as the Jimmie Rogers Music Festival has something for everyone!

Live entertainment every day of the week, special appearances, delicious food and fun are waiting for you and there is now two ways to enjoy it. Purchase single event tickets here for the following performances:

Wednesday April 11th at 7pm – Todd Tilghman at the Temple Theatre, Thursday April 12th at 7pm – Randy Houser at the Temple Theatre

Friday April 13th at 7 pm – Frank Foster at the Meridian City Hall or Saturday April 14th at 5pm – The Eli Young Band, Chapel Hart, Parish County Line and Vasti Jackson will be performing at the Meridian City Hall

Get your VIP tickets here which include access to the all the concerts and the Buds & Boilin’ Crawfish Cookoff! VIP tent access, preferred seating, private bathrooms and refreshments are also included. Get over to jimmierogers.com for more information!