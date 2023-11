The Jingle & Mingle Market will be held at the Co-Op Community Center in Sebastopol on Saturday, November 11th from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The market will include boutique items, jewelry, crafts, gifts, candles, artwork, men’s apparel, children’s clothing, soaps, food, and much more.

For more information call 601-625-8409 or check out their Facebook page by clicking here.