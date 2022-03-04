Job Fair Coming to Neshoba Wednesday

A Job Fair is coming to Neshoba County Wednesday March 9th. It will be held at the Neshoba County Coliseum (12000 Ms-15 Philadelphia, MS) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Be prepared for on-site interviews by being dressed for success and having plenty of resumes on hand.
You can pre-register online at jobfairs.ms.gov and bring printed confirmation with you to the job fair.
**An equal opportunity employer and program, MDES has auxiliary aids and services available upon request to those with disabilities.
Those needing TTY assistance may call 800-582-2233. Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security.