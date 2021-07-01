July 4th Firework Ordinance Guidelines For Carthage

July 4th is almost here and fireworks are a yearly tradition for many. A Carthage City ordinance was approved back in December by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen which set more stringent rules for firework usage. Police Chief Coby Clay is reminding us some of the guidelines as well steps for considering our neighbor while still enjoy a festive holiday. “July 4th is coming up be mindful of the ordinance which is place. Fireworks are allowed from 10am-10pm. Be careful that you don’t catch anything on fire. Also, there are still people that have to go to work so lets me mindful of how loud we are. Make sure to keep sound and entertainment to a minimum where we can enjoy the holiday but respect one another’s boundaries. If we can do that we can have a safe and happy fourth.”

***Violation of the Fireworks ordinance can result in misdemeanor conviction, $1000. fine, or by imprisonment of for not more than 6 months or both.