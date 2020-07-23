Special Orientation Underway At ECCC Decatur

Special orientation is underway at ECCC. According to East Central Community College, preparations are in place for new students on the Decatur campus. New freshman and transfer students are coming to campus on designated dates to have their student IDs made, pick up parking decals, and receive orientation packets. All the while they wear masks and practice social distancing. See them in action below. (Diavion Croft Newton HS Cover)

(Beanna Aguilar of Newton High School 1)

(Brodie Denson of Sebastopol Attendance Center2)

(Coleman Eakes of Neshoba Central High School 3)

(Mason Moore of Morton High School 4)