KAP searching for new Executive Director

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership is looking to hire a new Executive Director.

The Executive Director is responsible for the overall administration and management of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership (KAP) in pursuit of KAP’s mission, goals, and objectives as established by the Board of Directors. This includes maintaining accurate fiscal accountability; hiring, supervising, and evaluating personnel; ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, funding requirements, policies, and procedures; developing resources to carry out the work of KAP; and representing KAP effectively to the public, funding sources, member agencies, and other key constituencies.



The full positions description can be found HERE.

Candidates can email resume to michellenicholson2@gmail.com.