Kasey Palmertree of Walnut Grove is a Winner (Audio)

Congratulations to Kasey Palmertree of Walnut Grove, she won a pair of tickets to the Midsouth Arenacross to be held at the Neshoba County Coliseum this Saturday night.

MidSouth ArenaCross is coming to Philadelphia Saturday February 26th. The show starts at 7 pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum. Tickets are $20 per adult, $15 per child ages 6-12, and children 5 & under (accompanied by a paid adult) get in FREE! MSAX and SSR Motorsports will give away a pit bike to one lucky person!

Kasey on with B-MO in the MO’rning