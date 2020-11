Keep Walnut Grove Beautiful will hold its first official community litter pickup this Saturday. The event starts at 9am and participants are advised to gather at Town Hall to get safety vests, area maps, and trash bags. If you want to pick up litter at a particular area in or around Walnut Grove prior to Saturday, contact Town Hall for trash bags at 601-253-2321. The event is open to the public. The location is 139 Main Street in Walnut Grove.