Kick Epilepsy in the MUD – benefit ride for Gunner

There will be a benefit ride held this Saturday Nov 13th at Rocks Bottom Off Road in Forest! Gates will open at 8 a.m.

The ride will benefit Gunner, a 5-year-old little boy from Neshoba county. Gunner has epilepsy that cannot be controlled with medication. One of his favorite things to do is play in the mud and ride at Rocks Bottom.

Admission to the ride will be $20. Every paid admission will go into a drawing for a weekend pass to Rocks Bottom and more!

Ballard Journeay will be performing at 1pm. There will also be giveaways and chances sold on items. Shirts, huggies, and stickers will be available for purchase. Shirts are dark gray with a purple screen print. (design of shirts, huggies, & stickers in photos)

Chicken plates will be sold for $10 per plate and hot dog plates will be sold for $6 per plate. Chicken plates will include chicken leg quarter, loaded potato salad, baked beans, bread, and a drink. Hot dog plates will include a hot dog, chips, and a drink. Plates may be picked up after 11 am.