Kicks 96 is Your “Rodeo Radio Station”

B-MO in the MO’rning – With a new year comes a new season of exciting rodeo action. Get ready for the ground poundin’, earth shakin’ excitement of rodeo action over the next couple of months with “Mississippi’s Superstar Country” Kicks 96! The season kicks off on January 6th through 9th with the Professional Cowboy Rodeo Finals in Biloxi. The 3-day event will feature cowboys and cowgirls competing for over $100,000 in the following events: Bareback Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Break-a-way Roping, Team Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. The event takes place at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.