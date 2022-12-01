Kicks Picks 2022 Season Winner Announced

Another exciting and competitive season of Kicks Picks has come to an end, and now it is time to announce our grand prize winner for this year.

Gerald Thomas of Carthage has won the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill presented by Ozark Ag of Carthage! Congratulations Mr. Thomas!

Kicks Picks is a weekly high school and college football pick’em contest available on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Thank you to the nearly 500 people who have played Kicks Picks this season.

Top players and their score for the season are listed below.

Top Kicks Picks players of 2022:

1. Gerald Thomas – Carthage – 180

2. Todd Terrell – Decatur – 178

3. BJ Morrow – Philadelphia – 176

4. Shirley Nell – Kosciusko – 176

5. Kevin Pullen – Kosciusko – 175

6. Bruce Terrell – Union – 173

7. Ryan Moore – Philadelphia – 173

8. Craig Ramage – Kosciusko – 170

9. Ross Elrod – Edinburg – 170

10. Chris Stevens – Carthage – 166

11. Richard Rivers – Union – 165

12. Anthony Palokas – Carthage – 164

13. James Ferguson – Grenada – 164

14. Daniel Tolleson – Carthage – 161

15. Lee Burrell – Kosciusko – 160