Boswell Media is excited to announce that Kicks Picks is back for its 17th season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

This year, the weekly winner will receive a prize from Singelton Fish House, your Football Friday Food Stop.

The player who gets the most picks right at the end of the season with win a prize from Byar’s Furniture.

This week’s picks can be found here.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!