Big Deals!
HomeAttalaKicks Picks returning for its 22nd season

Kicks Picks returning for its 22nd season

by
SHARE NOW
Kicks Picks returning for its 22nd season

Boswell Media Sports’ weekly football pick’em “Kicks Picks” is returning for its 22nd season on Breezynews.com and Kicks96news.com.

Make your picks each week for the best high school and college football games in the state. If you get the most right, then you’re a winner.

The weekly winner will take home a gift certificate from The Junction, the official Football Friday Food Stop.

The player that gets the most picks correct throughout the season will win the grand prize from Ozark Ag in Carthage.

The first week of picks will be available Monday, Aug. 25.

Picks must be submitted before 6:00 pm on Friday.

It’s FREE! It’s FUN! It’s Kicks Picks!

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560270009982

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Meet Rosebud’s Beth Bryant: Kicks 96’s Weather Girl and Qualifier in the Month of Mom!

KICKS 96 has your chance to win PCA Rodeo Finals tickets

Kicks Picks Season Winner Announced

Kicks Picks Final Weekly Winner Announced

The Christmas Station is on Alexa

Kicks Picks Week 11 Winner Announced

https://www.facebook.com/p/Alfa-Insurance-Lee-Robertson-Insurance-Agency-100063924406834/
https://www.facebook.com/OzarkAgSupply