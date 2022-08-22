HomeLocalKicks Picks Week 1 Winner ANNOUNCED!!!

Kicks Picks Week 1 Winner ANNOUNCED!!!

by

Week 1 of Kicks Picks proved to be a competitive week! Several entrants did very well, with FOUR getting all 15 correct. In the event that we have multiple people with the highest score, we use a tie breaker.

Our winner this week is Christopher Stevens of Carthage! He is our Friday Night Food Spot winner!! Christopher will receive a plate lunch for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible!

Remember to play each week because our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of a Bayou Classic Ceramic Cooker from Ozark Ag Supplies in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Make your Picks Now for Week 2 of Kicks Picks

Flash Flooding Possible Locally This Week

Kicks Picks is Back! Learn about the rules and prizes

It’ll Be Another Hot Week

This Week: Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.