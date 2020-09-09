Kick’s Picks Week 1 winner: Tim Nell

Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture blasted out to a very competitive start in Week 1 of Boswell Media’s popular contest in its 17th year.

The top entry in Week 1 was Tim Nell of Kosciusko. As the winner, Tim will receive the Football Friday Food Prize courtesy of Singleton Fish House on the Court Square in Carthage.

This year’s season winner will receive the grand prize, an Ashley recliner from Byars Furniture in Philadelphia. You’ll need to play each week to contend for our great prizes.

This week’s picks can be found here.

Submit your entry prior to 6:00 pm on Friday to qualify and only one entry per player each week.

It’s FUN !!! It’s FREE!!! It’s Kicks Picks!!!