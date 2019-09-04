Kicks Picks Week 2 Winner: Joey Wilcher

Kicks Picks Presented By Wheel In Grocery of Carthage set yet another record for entries in Week 2! A total of 203 entries were submitted and most players seemed to improve over the first week’s results.

This week saw three tie for the top spot. Following the tiebreaker, the winner is Joey Wilcher of Carthage. Joey wins the Tailgate Prize Pack from Wheel In Grocery. The others who turned in outstanding entries were Carol Elrod and Thomas Strength, both also of Carthage.

Remember to play Kicks Picks each week for a chance to win the weekly or the season grand prize of a tv. Access this week’s slate of games at breezynews.com or kicks96news.com and submit prior to 6pm on Friday.

Also, please remember only one entry per player is allowed. Only the first entry you submit counts!! Play Kicks Picks it’s Fun!… It’s Free!!!