Kick’s Picks Week 6 Winner: Kayla Terrell

With many upsets taking place during this week, many struggled in Week 6 of Kicks Picks Presented By Byars Furniture of Philadelphia. Two entries however came out on top this week with Kayla Terrell,of Decatur, edging out Terry Adkins in the tiebreaker. Kayla claims the weekly Football Friday Food Prize from Singleton Fish House in Carthage.

Don’t forget to play each week for your chance to win the grand prize Presented By Byars Furniture to the person who picks the most correct during the season.

Find this week’s slate of games here and submit prior to 6pm Friday.

It’s Fun!!!…It’s Free!!!…It’s Kicks Picks!!!