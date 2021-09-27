Kicks Picks Winner for Week 7 Announced!

We’ve got a winner for week 6 of Kicks Picks presented by Byars Furniture of Philadelphia! Quite a few of our participants did very well.. There were actually 2 people who got 19 of the 20 correct, so we had to use our TIE BREAKER this week!!

BJ Morrow of Philadelphia, you are the Friday Night Food Spot WINNER!

Congratulations Mr. Morrow, you have won a $50 gift certificate to Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol.

You, too, could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks by 6:00 p.m. on Friday to be eligible!

Week 7 picks can be found here.

Remember to play each week. Our overall winner for the season will win the grand prize of an Ashley recliner from Byars Furniture of Philadelphia! Along with that super nice recliner, the overall winner will receive tickets to the Egg Bowl! So make those picks!

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!