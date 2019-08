Complete Neshoba County election coverage begins tonight at 7 pm on Kicks 96 and kicks96news.com. We will be reporting live from the Neshoba County courthouse with complete Neshoba County local election returns. Melvin Wooten will have complete Leake County local returns on our sister station Cruisin 98 and kicks96news.com. Phillip Palmertree will be reporting on governor, lieutenant governor, and other races from our state desk. It’s all part of Philadelphia Auto Sales Vote Count 2019.