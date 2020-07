11 listeners won their share of ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS this morning on the Main Event. GM Melissa Boswell-Townsend joined the Dude to pick the names live on the air. Here are the WINNERS!

$50

Marnae Miller French Camp

Brian Hardy Philadelphia

Lisa Singletary Kosciusko

Velma Jones Sallis

Tanya Fowler Philadelphia

Olivia Smith Carthage

Hudson Haffey Kosciusko

Allie Bozeman Philadelphia

$100

McKenzie Morris Philadelphia

$200

Lynda Felter Carthage

$300

Will Atwood Kosciusko