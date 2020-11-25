Kosciusko Lion’s Club Basket Project 2020 has Started

The Kosciusko Lion’s Club Christmas Basket Project 2020 has started. The goal is to assemble and deliver at least 240 Christmas food baskets this year to the needy citizens of Kosciusko and Attala County. According to the club “each food basket will cost approximately $100. We will also deliver a gift to each person in the 3 nursing homes/personal care homes in our area.” And you can help. The Lions Club is asking you to share information regarding this project. Any monetary gifts and or canned goods will be greatly appreciated. Please mail monetary donations to: