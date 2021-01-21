Update – Kosciusko Man Wins $50,000 Powerball

Kosciusko has a Powerball winner. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at a gas station called Kangaroo Crossing #103 on Veterans Memorial Dr., Kosciusko.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) reported a completion of its December transfer of $9,828,078.61 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2021 to $51,453,200.15. The MLC year-to-date number includes a financial adjustment of $76,400 from Fiscal Year 2020.

***** We can report that there is one winner of the $731,000,000 Powerball prize. The ticket was sold in Maryland.