Kosciusko native killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest with full military honors

A Kosciusko native who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II has been laid to rest.

19-year-old 2nd class Charlton Hanna Ferguson was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the navy base was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

Ferguson and 429 other crewmen were killed when the ship capsized after being hit with multiple torpedoes.

To identify Ferguson’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. He was identified on Dec. 17, 2020.

On Friday, July 9, Ferguson received full military honors, which includes a flag presentation, playing of Taps, and a gun salute, when he was laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.