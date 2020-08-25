Kosciusko Native Sally Doty Confirmed As Director of Miss Public Safety Staff

A former state senator has been confirmed as director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. Sally Doty was nominated last month by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, and senators confirmed her Monday. The Public Utilities Staff analyzes proposals and provides advice to the three elected members of the Public Service Commission. Doty is an attorney from Brookhaven, and she was in her third term as a Republican state senator when Reeves chose her for the new job. Doty succeeds Virden Jones, who had led the Public Utilities Staff since 2011. His time in that job expired July 1. AP)

Sally Doty was born in Kosciusko and graduated from Kosciusko High School