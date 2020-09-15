Kosciusko Native Wins More than a Million Dollars with Pearl River Resort Life Changing Jackpot

Choctaw, MS (September 15, 2020) – While 2020 has been getting a bad reputation, one central Mississippian will always remember this as a fantastic year. Dominique R. of Kosciusko, MS was playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Golden Moon Casino when she won a huge jackpot worth $1,235,666.25!

When her slot machine sounded, the lucky jackpot winner couldn’t believe it. “When I won, I didn’t realize that it was as much as it was and it still doesn’t seem real,” said Dominique R. “My husband was with me and he was so excited and was jumping up and down. He told that me that I just don’t know how life changing this is for us.”

Wheel of Fortune is an exciting 3-reel, wide area progressive slot machine with a single pay line. It features signature slot symbols such as sevens, bars and multiplier symbols. Also, featuring iconic design elements from the popular game show, including the Wheel of Fortune wheel, this engaging slot machine provides players with excitement and chances to win a huge jackpot.

In addition to Wheel of Fortune, Pearl River Resort is continually providing guests with new, exciting slot machines. For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1-866-447-3275 or visit www.pearlriverresort.com.

