The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Investigator Martin Roby said officers are asking for helping locating 39-year-old Batinna Christina Rice.

Rice has not been seen or heard from since Thursday, Jan. 2.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings and rain boots.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.