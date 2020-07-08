Kosciusko police searching for shooting suspect

The Kosciusko Police Department seeking the public’s assistance.

On June 19, 2020, the Kosciusko Police Department responded to a call of a drive by shooting on Taylor Street.

Upon arrival, officers recovered numerous shell casings that had been shot into the residence.



Anyone with information that leads to the arrest could be eligible for up to $2500 reward.

If you have information to help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.