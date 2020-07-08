Kosciusko WR named to The Clarion Ledger 2020 Dandy Dozen

Kosciusko football wide receiver Anontio Harmon has been named to The Clarion Ledger 2020 Dandy Dozen.

The Dandy Dozen honors the state of Mississippi’s top 12 high school football players.

Harmon is the third Whippet to be named to the list and the first since 2006.

The senior wide receiver/defensive back is ranked as the number 3 player in the state for the class of 2021.

While he has yet to announce where he plans to play college football, Harmon has offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Louisville, Virginia, Southern Miss, Tulane, and SMU.

Kosciusko High School Dandy Dozen history:

1996 – OL Tim Bell

2005 – WR Terry Levy

2020 – WR Antonio Harmon

Video: Antonio Harmon returns an interception 95-yeards for a touchdown as time expired