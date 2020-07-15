Kylin Hill on Doak Walker List

Kylin Hill, the SEC’s leading returning rusher, was named a preseason candidate for the 2020 Doak Walker Award on Wednesday. The PwC SMU Athletic Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

Behind an SEC-best eight 100-yard rushing games, Hill led the league in rushing yards during the 2019 regular season and finished the year with 1,350. He found the end zone on the ground 10 times and finished as one of just eight Power 5 running backs with 1,300-plus rushing yards and 10-plus rushing touchdowns.

The Columbus, Mississippi, product finished the season with 1,530 yards from scrimmage and had the longest reception of the season by an SEC player (88-yard TD against Abilene Christian).