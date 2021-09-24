LA Homecoming Court & What to Wear for Homecoming week

Leake Academy Homecoming is set for October 1st. The Rebels will face off against Madison St. Joseph at 7 p.m.

Here is what to wear and when to wear it for the week of homecoming (Sept 27 – Oct 1)

Monday – Decades Day.. Dress for your favorite decade!

Tuesday – Career Day.. Dress as what you want to do when you grow up!

Wednesday – Space Day.. Be an astronaut or an alien!! Or maybe dress up as the entire galaxy

Thursday – Movie Character Day.. Dress up like your favorite movie character

Friday – White Out Day.. wear all…you guessed it! WHITE!! White out those Bruins!

The Leake Academy student body elected the following young ladies as representatives for Homecoming 2021.

Standing from left to right: Sophomore Maids, Maddie Liggett and CC Cumberland; Freshman Maids, Caroline Cheatham and Anna Young; Junior Maids, Addy Lea Page and Parker Woods. Seated from left to right: Senior Maids and candidates for Homecoming Queen, Sydney Sisson, Meredith Adams, and Carlyn Vaughn. The Presentation of the court and announcement of the homecoming queen will begin at halftime.