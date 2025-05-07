LA Rebels Drop Game One of 5A North State Series

Big Deals!
The Leake Academy Rebels played game one of the 5A North State series tonight in Madden playing the Chiefs of Magnolia Heights Academy from Senatobia. The Chiefs scored 4 runs in the top of the first inning with the Rebels responding with two runs in the bottom of the first. The biggest inning for the Rebels came in the bottom of the second inning when they scored 6 runs to take an 8-5 lead. However that would be the last runs scored by the Rebels in the game while the Chiefs added 3 runs in  the 3rd, and a run in the 4th, and 6th innings to win the game 10-8. Gage Warren was named tonight’s Wendy’s player of the game. Boswell Media Sports will broadcast game two of the series Thursday at 5:00pm on Cruisin 98 with video streaming on cruisin98news.com

