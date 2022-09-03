LA Rebels Fall to Starkville Volunteers

The Leake Academy Rebels were back on their home field tonight in Madden playing the Volunteers of Starkville Academy after a road game loss last week to Jackson Academy. The Rebels were without their senior quarterback Rhett Atkinson who was sidelined due to a shoulder injury from last weeks game. This game would belong to the Volunteers as they came away with a 39-7 victory in the contest. Starkville scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter and were up 28-7 at halftime. The Rebels only scoring drive came in the second quarter. The Volunteers continued to dominate the game in the second half scoring a touchdown in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth quarter to win the game 39-7. Colton Burns and Bryce Watkins were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. Next week the Leake Academy Rebels will travel to Union to play the Yellowjackets of Union Academy. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game beginning with the Coaches Show at 6:45pm.